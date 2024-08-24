After Years Of 'Accosting' Folks For Picking His Teams, Nick Saban Realizes How Hard 'Rat Poison' Really Is

As the college football season gets underway, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is now on the other side of making predictions, and the GOAT is realizing how hard it is.

Welcome to our world, coach.

While his former protégés take to the field to coach their respective football teams, Nick Saban will be sitting at the College Gameday desk, breaking down each game and trying to pick who wins. Now, as much as he hates having to pick games, and spent his entire coaching career tearing into reporters for preseason predictions or in-season rankings, Saban is officially in a new world.

You've all seen the clips of Saban calling-out reporters for discussing his previous teams, and how they are ranked or expectations for each game. As the legendary head coach would like to call, he's now part of the ‘rat poison’ business, and it might take a little time for him to get adjusted.

Making his first official appearance on College Gameday from Dublin, Ireland, Saban didn’t hold-back on how difficult his new gig actually is.

"You know, I spent my entire coaching career accosting people who speculate, make predictions, and ask hypothetical questions," Saban noted. "Now I'm in this world. This is my gig, and it's hard."

It will be fascinating to watch the former Alabama head coach pick against some of his former teams, and breakdown everything they’re doing wrong. I look forward to the day that Saban has to discuss a point in the game where Kirby Smart could've done something different to impact a football game.

The best part about all of this is how much fun he looks to be having in his new role as an analyst. We all got a glimpse of this last season during his appearances with Pat McAfee, and while that was entertaining, I can't imagine the former head coach rolling into Tuscaloosa in three weeks for Alabama versus Georgia and picking against the Tide'.

For twenty years of his career, Saban might have appreciated what media members did on a weekly basis, but watching him have to pick games is glorious, given everything he's said in the past.

Buckle up, I'd imagine there are going to be some interesting takes this season from the former Alabama head coach.

All of that darn ‘Rat Poison’.