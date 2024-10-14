Lane Johnson: Eagles Offense Isn't Bad, It's Just 'Constipated'

On paper, the Philadelphia Eagles' offense is loaded with talent. So far this season, though, that talent hasn't translated to production on the field. And right tackle Lane Johnson has the perfect explanation.

"We’re a constipated offense," Johnson said. "That’s what it f*cking feels like."

The Eagles beat the (very bad) Cleveland Browns on Sunday, 20-16. Despite the W, though, the offense was wildly inconsistent and — for the fifth-straight game — failed to score any points in the first quarter.

"We’re definitely frustrated," Johnson said. "We have a lot of ability, a lot of talent and we are making games more competitive than they need to be. It’s something that we’ve got to fix. As far as talent-wise, this is one of the more loaded offenses I’ve been a part of, but we still have to go prove it."

This Eagles offense has no shortage of star power — featuring two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts, three-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, former first-round pick DeVonta Smith and former Offensive Rookie of the Year Saquon Barkley.

Lane Johnson Assessment Of Offense Makes Perfect Sense

Even with that stacked roster, Philadelphia has struggled to find a rhythm and to put points on the board. And it's not just Eagles fans who are frustrated. The players are, too.

"Yeah, I think it's all fixable things. All fixable things," Hurts said. "I think the most important thing is getting the first down. I think that's the most important thing is getting the first, first down. And then after that, you kind of just play ball. You know, couldn’t connect on some, and it's all fixable things, all being on the same page.

"And then those are things that I can accept, because it's easy to learn from. And so we know the importance of starting fast and how that helps our team and how to put more pressure on their offense, which helps the defense out for us. So we just got to continue to build on it."

Smith, though, doesn't seem too worried. As long as they're putting up W's, he said, the rest will fall into place.

"Definitely leaving points out there," Smith said. "You can complain about winning. Or you can play the way we played and win, you kind of feel good about yourself, knowing that you can get a whole lot better."

Maybe that's true. But the Eagles won't have the luxury of playing the Browns every week. Against a better team, that constipated Philly offense is going to have to find a way to squeeze out some more points.