Eagles Still Can't Figure Out How To Score In First Quarter

The 2024 Philadelphia Eagles have made history — but not for a good reason. For the first time in franchise history, the Eagles have not scored a single point in the first quarter of the first five games this season.

During Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia had three possessions that started in the first quarter. On the first two, the team managed only one first down. On the third possession, the Eagles started driving downfield and moved into Browns territory as the first quarter ended.

To their credit, that possession ended with Jake Elliott kicking a season-long 49-yard field goal. But that was in the second quarter, so the scoreless streak lives on.

The Eagles are coming off a bye week, during which the focus was — ironically — starting faster. After getting blanked in the opening quarter of the first four games, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was reportedly on a mission to sort that out.

"Yeah, we haven't started games the way we've wanted to," he said on Oct. 1. "This week being a bye week, we are just doing such a deep dive on so many things. This is a really fun for us to task to navigate and find a way to get going sooner, get going quicker because there are moments coming out of second halves we've had successful drives. But we've got to start faster, so that's a big focus for us just to continue to evaluate that and find our way."

Philly has dealt with some costly injuries so far this season. Star receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have all missed time, along with right tackle Lane Johnson. But that doesn't excuse turnovers and inconsistent play from other key starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"We're all not where we want to be. That's part of it. So, we are excited about where we can take this thing," Moore said. "Ultimately, I think from a rhythm and a timing standpoint, I think for us, we've just got to continue to grow and evolve with that.

"It starts with me as far as play calling, sequencing, building better rhythm as an offense. I think we've moved it fine for the most part. The stats will tell you we're moving it okay. We've just got to finish in the red zone."

Good plan, Coach. Maybe next week!