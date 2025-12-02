Lane Kiffin's Daughter Comes Out Swinging Against Nasty Rumors: WATCH

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU in about the most dramatic fashion possible.

Lane Kiffin's daughter doesn't seem overly impressed by the online discourse about her dad.

Kiffin left Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers this past Sunday, and it was unlike anything college football fans had seen before.

We're talking about pure carnage and chaos. The scene at the airport in Oxford was truly stunning as fans gave their best wishes and respectful goodbyes to Kiffin.

Just kidding.

It looked like a fleeing dictator with the peasants at the gates.

Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hits back at rumors.

Following Kiffin's exit, unproven rumors quickly spread on social media. Whether it's stories about the family's dog Juice not truly belonging to the Kiffin clan, alleged stories from yoga classes or other viral claims, it seems like everyone has a story to share.

Personally, I believe nothing without concrete proof. That's a pretty solid standard in life if you don't want to fall into an unnecessary trap.

Well, Kiffin's popular daughter Landry dropped a TikTok video subtly hitting make at all the claims about her dad.

"Wish I could be as creative as angry football fans," Landry wrote on the video shared Monday afternoon. The video is closing in on half a million views as of publication.

You can give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

At least Landry is still in very high spirits! I guess that's what happens when your dad is about to make generational wealth.

Of course, we all know it's never about the money with Lane. He's such a selfless guy that he wants us all to believe he doesn't even know how much money he's going to make!

What a nice and humble guy. I know that it's very normal to not ask about salary details when taking a new job.

I do not know how the Kiffin saga will end. Nobody does, but I can already tell it's going to be wildly entertaining.

Something also tells me Landry might be a star meant for the big stage in the SEC.

What are your thoughts on the insanity of this saga? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.