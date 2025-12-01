Lane Kiffin Leaving Ole Miss Sets Social Media On Fire, Hilarious Reactions Flood In

Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss to take the LSU job, and the internet is on fire with reactions.

Lane Kiffin ditching Ole Miss for LSU has turned into a wildly entertaining time on social media.

Kiffin officially announced Sunday he was leaving the Rebels for the Tigers after it was obvious for days that was the inevitable outcome.

The man decided to go full Joker on the world. It seems like he's more than ready to embrace a villain arc, and while that's bad news for Ole Miss fans, it's incredible news for average fans.

Lane is always at his most entertaining when he's going to war with someone.

Social media erupts after Lane Kiffin's decision

It's still not entirely clear what narrative out of Oxford is fully accurate, but what is true behind closed doors doesn't really matter at this point. It's all optics, and social media is having an outrageous level of fun with Kiffin burning it down on his way to Baton Rouge.

Check out some of the best reactions on social media below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case you haven't seen it yet, the send-off at the Oxford airport needs to be in the Smithsonian. You don't get this kind of energy and pure hatred in any other sport.

I have no idea how Kiffin's tenure with LSU will go, but I know it's going to be more entertaining than anything I could have ever hoped for.

It feels like it will either go down the path of multiple national titles or complete and total disaster. I certainly know Ole Miss fans are cheering for the latter, and I can't say I blame them.

Welcome to the world of college football. It truly doesn't get better than the past 72 hours of chaos with Kiffin, the Rebels and LSU. Embrace the carnage and hatred. It's what makes the sport the best on the planet. Let me know what you think about Kiffin's decision at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.