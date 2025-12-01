Lane Kiffin Dog Drama: Fans Make Wild Claim About 'Juice' & Lane's Relationship

Did Lane Kiffin abandon his dog, Juice, in Mississippi? Did Juice even belong to Kiffin?

With the now-hated football coach in Louisiana, rumors are starting to fly across the South that Lane might've been in a fake relationship with the program's beloved Yellow Labrador.

Do you know the status of Juice Kiffin? The OutKick i-Team needs answers: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Was Juice Even Lane’s Dog?

Multiple Ole Miss insiders and fans are now floating the idea that Juice was nothing more than a PR machine for Lane and that the dog actually lived with a handler.

"I’m not trying to get ahead of myself, but I am wondering if dogs are allowed here? @Lane_Kiffin," the dog's account tweeted Saturday as all hell was about to break loose in Oxford, Miss.

OutKick has reached out to Wildrose Kennels, where Juice was raised, to see if they can clear the air on what will happen to the beloved pet now that Lane has left the state. Did Lane abandon the dog? Will the dog stay in Mississippi where Juice is loved and well-cared for?

You're damn right we want answers.

Was Juice Kiffin a prop in the rebranding of Lane Kiffin?

The theory floated by message board types is that the labrador was being used as a "character softening prop" used by Kiffin to garner favorability with the media and social media. More than one message board type claims that Juice has always lived with a handler.

"Juice hasn’t lived with Kiffin for over two years," one fan wrote Sunday as Lane was on a plane heading to LSU.

"Awww, sorry, lane kiffin having a dog was actually also disingenuous. Enjoy your sociopath. He doesn’t even like dogs," claimed another fan.

Let's face it, if ESPN had a spine, someone there would ask Lane about the dog during his introductory press conference, but don't bet on it.

"Juice was just a prop to aid in his con about changing his life," yet another fan fired off Monday morning.

You get the picture. We have dog drama. We have Lane drama. This one is just heating up. Updates to come if the Wildrose Kennel decides to release a statement.