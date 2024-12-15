Lamar Jackson Somehow Scrambled For 20 Yards While Trying To Pull Up His Pants

The talent disparity between the New York Giants and the Baltimore Ravens could be summed up in about one play.

Baltimore led the Giants by a touchdown with just under a minute and a half in the second quarter (are we surprised that the Birds were leading?). Lamar Jackson dropped back to pass on 1st and 10 from his own 44-yard line, but no one was open. In his usual fashion, Jackson tried buy some time. It’s worth noting that he ran as far back as 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage without a single defender posing a huge threat. Ya know, typical Lamar stuff.

But just as he was getting back to the line of scrimmage, he experienced a bit of a uniform malfunction, and by that I mean his pants started falling down. So in the middle of the run, Jackson used his off hand to keep his pants up and avoid a Derrick Henry situation .

For most people, that would inhibit their ability to do pretty much anything athletic. But this is Lamar Jackson we are talking about. That didn’t slow him down a bit. He pulled off several jukes and gained 20 yards on the play.

We all knew Jackson was a cut above most other athletes in the NFL (and existence in general), but this is just insane. The dude is literally trying his best to not moon the audience mid-play, and he still goes 20 yards (after backtracking for 15). And lest you think that’s all his done to show the Giants he’s in a different universe, he’s also thrown five touchdowns against this defense - and the game isn't over.

Jackson is just different, even if his pants are falling down.