Bengals Lose in Heartbreaking Fashion, But Derrick Henry’s ‘Mooning’ Stole the Spotlight

(Warning: Derrick Henry's a** contained in this article.)

Ja'Marr Chase's atomic performance on Thursday Night Football was spoiled after the Cincinnati Bengals failed at what could have been a turning point win against the Baltimore Ravens in Cincy's disappointing season.

It was a solid bit of entertainment. Thursday night featured Chase's 264-yard performance (a godsend to fantasy football managers), our weekly dose of a controversial sequence involving the refs, and Derrick Henry's a** accidentally displayed on screens across this great country.

The Baltimore Ravens edged the Bengals, 35-34.

The contest ended with Joe Burrow and Cincy's offense letting everyone down and failing a two-point conversion, seemingly after having the momentum from Ja'Marr Chase's late-game TD (his third of the night) with roughly 30 seconds left.

Chase went off, becoming Burrow's security blanket all evening. His final stat line was 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Of course, the game came down to the two-point conversion attempt by the Bengals. And rather than going back to Chase, Burrow targeted TE Tanner Hudson … an incompletion.

The NFL officials expectedly left their mark, missing a blatant hold on the Bengals' tight end, Mike Gesicki, on the two-point attempt.

The Ravens defense line also got away with some forcible contact on Burrow, which is typically a penalty in this league, though not this time.

Cincinnati has to take it on the chin, but at 4-6, the Bengals are running out of chances to save their season.

Baltimore deserves credit, mostly on offense.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson boosted his shot at the MVP this year, completing 25-of-33 for 290 yards and four touchdowns.

Burrow's performance on Thursday was slightly better, with 428 yards (33-of-45) and four touchdowns.

What adds a gear to Jackson is the QB's instinct in the pocket, which kept the Bengals' defensive line mute with zero sacks.

Not even the league leader in sacks, Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson, was capable of reaching Lamar.

Baltimore improved to 7-3 — Jackson improved his record against the Bengals to 10-1.

As for Derrick Henry, the dependently monstrous running back was bottled up for most of the first half. His final stat line was 16 rush attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown. By Derrick Henry's standards, you can live with that kind of performance if you're the opposing defense.

Also, Henry gifted primetime audiences with a screen full of a** after getting his pants pulled on a tackle with 3:50 left in the fourth.

NFL fans on social media were more than impressed by Henry's backyard, posting screenshots of his mooning.

You were warned. Here it is.

TNF's Bengals and Ravens more than delivered — considering the next game NFL fans get comes between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Germany.

