Lamar Jackson Has Perfectly Fair Explanation For Shoving Bills Fan In Stands

The Ravens QB said the Bills fan slapped him, and he retaliated.

The Sunday night contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills had everything: two former league MVPs trading blows, points galore, nearly 1,000 total yards, a late-game winner, and a quarterback getting into a shoving match with a fan.

It feels so good to have football back.

Anyway, the controversial moment between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and a Buffalo fan came late in the third quarter after Baltimore wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pulled off a miraculous one-handed catch to extend his team's lead to 34-19.

Jackson joined in on his team's touchdown celebration that escalated quickly when they made their way towards the front row of the stands in Buffalo.

A young fan in a Bills jersey slapped Hopkins on top of the helmet as the veteran walked past him. While Hopkins didn't react, Jackson didn't do the same when the same fan decided to push Jackson's helmet as he walked by.

The fan wasn't just on the receiving end of a shove from Jackson, but was also ejected from the game, which is absolutely brutal given the Bills pulled off a stunning comeback to win the contest 41-40. Then again, play stupid games and win stupid prizes.

Jackson was asked about the interaction he had with the fan, and actually said it was a learning moment for him.

"He slapped me, and he was talking — so, I just forgot where I was for a little bit," Jackson said after the Sunday night classic. "You have to think in those situations. You have security out there; let security handle it. But I just let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. I learned from that."

Jackson finished the night with 209 passing yards, another 70 yards on the ground, and three total touchdowns.

Baltimore running back Derrick Henry was electric as he rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, but coughed up a fumble with just over three minutes left in the game that gifted Buffalo the opportunity to try and mount a comeback, which it was successful in doing so.