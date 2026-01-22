Lamar Jackson, Intentionally Or Not, Feeds Rumor He Might End Up With Las Vegas Raiders

Social media is rife with rumors, innuendo, and ambiguity. And Lamar Jackson fed all of those on Thursday whether he intended to or not.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback fueled rumors that he'll be playing for the Las Vegas Raiders next season when he took to X (formerly Twitter) and reposted someone named Shantel J. Lopez, who wrote the following:

Lamar Jackson Flirts With Raiders Rumor

"Is this a good time to point out my (then) 3 year old MAY have predicted the potential move of [Lamar Jackson] to the Raiders?"

Aaaaand … craziness ensues.

Because this is Lamar Jackson obviously entertaining the idea of playing for the Raiders.

That led to Baltimore Ravens fans flocking (pardon the pun) to the post to voice their fear that the franchise that just fired coach John Harbaugh after 18 years might be moving on from its franchise quarterback.

It also caused fans to message Jackson to stop trolling. Others asked him why the holy heck he's reposting this stuff.

Raiders Eyeing Fernando Mendoza

And, of course, some salty people told Jackson to head on out the door and not let it hit his backside on the way out.

That got Jackson's attention. So, he promptly undid his retweet and then replied below the post: "LOL I just posted the kid in the jersey didn't even read the caption," Jackson wrote.

Fine. Just a little oversight. Right?

This is where we share with you the rumor that has been floating in low orbit around the NFL: The Raiders might indeed make a play for Jackson.

They hold the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft.

And the thinking is they'll use that on a quarterback for sure. That's the reason the leadership of the franchise – controlling owner Mark Davis, minority owner Tom Brady, and general manager John Spytek – were in Miami earlier this week to watch Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza is expected to be the first quarterback selected in the upcoming draft. But is he No. 1 overall pick worthy?

Raiders Would Have To Give More

And would he be better, at least in the Raiders' collective thinking, than Lamar Jackson?

It would take a mint to pry Jackson from the Ravens, even in the unlikely possibility they would be willing to trade him.

Would the Raiders package the first overall pick and possibly edge rusher Maxx Crosby in the deal?

Crosby, after all, was upset the team shut him down before the season ended in what seemed like an attempt by the franchise to lose and secure the first overall pick. He was also thrilled to be part of the gloom following the club's firing of Pete Carroll.

Maxx Crosby Available?

It would probably also take another first-rounder beyond Crosby and the No. 1 overall pick to entice Baltimore.

The Raiders? One assumes if they have a comfort level with Mendoza and also have confidence that he is a perfect fit, then this is all moot.

But until it's all moot, it's not all moot.

It's out there.

Lamar Jackson saw to that.