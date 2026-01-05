Disgruntled Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Had Plenty To Say On Pete Carroll’s Firing

Sin City's savior is tired of shouldering the team again, and again, and again...

Maxx Crosby has had more head coaches than most people have Netflix passwords.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders star was forced to play his tired role of "franchise cornerstone surviving a dumpster fire" after head coach Pete Carroll was shown the door, capping a season so bad it secured the No. 1 pick.

Speaking on the Let’s Go! podcast moments after the firing news dropped, the All-Pro edge rusher sounded like a man who had just watched his favorite show get canceled for the fifth time.

"I haven’t had time to really process it, to be honest," Crosby told host Jim Gray.

READ: Maxx Crosby Shooting Hoops Day Raiders Place Him On IR Suggests Team Plot To Gain No. 1 Pick

"I just found out. I’m here in the building and I literally see it pop up on the TV. So it was kind of gloomy, I would say."

In the end, it's another Black Monday in Vegas for Crosby … not much to celebrate, just reeling from another firing.

"It’s something that I’ve been a part of before," Crosby added, "but just to speak on Pete, this season didn’t go the way we expected it at all. From the players to the coaches, I don’t think anybody expected we would be in this position and getting the No. 1 pick, to be honest."

Nobody saw this cliff dive coming when Carroll arrived with his Super Bowl pedigree.

Crosby, fresh off his seventh season, has outlasted five head coaches: Jon Gruden, Rich Bisaccia, Josh McDaniels, Antonio Pierce and now Carroll.

At this point, Crosby has played for more head coaches than most players will in their entire careers.

He added, "But I will say, you know, the one thing I did admire about Pete is he was, I mean, consistent as they come. He has won for such a long time. He is a Super Bowl champion. He won a national championship at USC. He has been an incredible coach, and he has had an incredible journey."

Crosby took the high road, refusing to scapegoat Carroll for a locker room that failed to meet the moment.

"So unfortunately this thing didn’t work out the way we expected but he has done an incredible job and had an incredible career, and he was always awesome to me. Still gonna have that relationship regardless.

"Had a lot of coaches in my time to say the least," Crosby continued, "but all of those coaches, you take something from them, you learn something from them."

Crosby surely sounds exhausted by the head-coaching revolving door in Sin City, though he remains the face of the franchise amid a state of perpetual chaos.

"And just we’re back to the process again and trying to figure out whatever that’s gonna be," he continued. "I wish him the best. Like I said, he was always incredible to me and treated me amazing. Big shout out to Coach Pete and we’ll see what happens next."

As the search for the next savior begins, Crosby will be grinding through the mess, waiting for the rest of the organization to catch up.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela