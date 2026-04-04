Lakers Star Austin Reaves Out For The Year After Doctors Muff His Initial MRI

How is this possible?

Recently, it came out that Real Madrid star Kilian Mbappé had a knee injury misdiagnosed because doctors initially performed an MRI on the wrong leg.

It's wild that something like that could ever happen in the Year of our Lord 2026, so we had a good laugh…

But it just happened again.

What the f--k is going on?!

Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves was scheduled to have an MRI on his ribs and obliques, and on Saturday, the team was waiting to hear the results of it, according to The California Post's Khobi Price.

Alright. I'm no doctor, but that seems like a pretty open and shut case.

So when it came time for an update from Lakers coach JJ Redick, everyone expected clarity on whether the 27-year-old guard would be ready for a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Easter.

Uh, they had to wait a bit longer…

Did the MRI team that worked on Mbappé get chased out of Spain and set up shop in Dallas?

I still can't figure out how this can happen. I mean, if we were back in an age where the pinnacle of medicine was dumping leeches on people and lopping their limbs off, then I could understand it.

But we don't.

Unfortunately, once the second MRI came back — the one on the correct area — the team got some bad news: Reaves has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

It's a big loss… but I'm still hung up on the MRI.

I've never had an MRI, but if there was a question about where to scan, couldn't they just ask the patient?

Then he could point and be like, "Here."

Problem solved.

Or, just go old school, take a sharpie, and draw a big ol' circle with arrows pointing to it, so there aren't any questions.