Lakers Player Goes Tough Guy On Mascot, Gets Suspended

Lakers center Jaxson Hayes will sit out Thursday after the NBA suspended him one game without pay for shoving the Washington Wizards’ mascot during pregame introductions last Friday.

Yes, the mascot.

While most players either high-five G-Wiz or ignore him, Hayes chose to shove a guy in a giant blue costume, nearly knocking over a cheerleader in the process.

It was unnecessary and embarrassing, even for Hayes.

Hayes is seven feet tall and decided to play tough guy against someone whose job is dancing, waving flags and firing T-shirts into the crowd.

What makes it worse is that this was never just about a mascot.

Hayes has a documented history of poor judgment and misplaced aggression. He is the same player who received three years of probation stemming from a 2021 domestic violence incident that involved a confrontation with police and ended with him being tased.

READ: NBA to Reinvestigate Lakers' Jaxson Hayes After New Footage of Arrest Involving Girlfriend Surfaces

The NBA recently reopened that investigation after disturbing video footage resurfaced.

Whether it is a serious off-court incident or a pointless shove of a mascot, Hayes continues to show an inability to control himself or read the moment.

Also worth noting… Hayes will go from being suspended by the league to participating in the NBA's Dunk Contest a week later, which was largely based off a sweet through-the-legs dunk he had on the Bulls recently.

But for now, enjoy the night off, Jaxson.

Maybe spend that time off in therapy or anger management.

