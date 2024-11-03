NBA to Reinvestigate Lakers' Jaxson Hayes After New Footage of Arrest Involving Girlfriend Surfaces

A former 2019 NBA draft pick currently with the Lakers may face serious discipline from the league as an investigation into a troubling past incident of domestic violence has been reopened.

Jaxson Hayes, the 7-foot Lakers power forward, started trending again after footage was released of police responding to a call reporting a domestic issue allegedly involving the young player. The incident occurred in 2021; Hayes was arrested, and the NBA did not discipline the player upon initial investigation.

TMZ shared a five-minute video showing Hayes getting into a physical altercation with his former girlfriend, Sofia Jamora. The troubling video shows Jamora pleading with Hayes as the NBAer gets increasingly adversarial.

WATCH: (Video includes graphic footage)

Speaking to ESPN, an NBA spokesperson said the league will reopen an investigation into Hayes.

The NBA has faced scrutiny regarding its domestic violence policy for players, notably after recent incidents involving Miles Bridges and Kevin Porter, Jr. highlighted shortcomings in the league's judgment on this issue.

"As a result of the media report and video posted this morning, we are reopening our investigation," NBA spokesman Mike Bass told the outlet.

As part of his arrest in July 2021, Hayes heavily resisted arrest, which resulted in a small injury to a Los Angeles Police Departement officer. He was charged with 12 misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic battery. Hayes pleaded no contest to a count of false imprisonment and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 450 hours of community service and a year of weekly domestic violence classes.

Hayes appeared in 70 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 12.5 minutes per game.

"We are cooperating with the league," the Lakers said in a statement to ESPN.

New Lakers coach JJ Redick mentioned Hayes' new investigation on Sunday.

"We're obviously aware that the investigation has been reopened, and we're going to cooperate fully," Redick told the media. "But other than that, I'm not going to have another comment on that."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com