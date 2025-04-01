LA Times Columnist Laughably Says Dodgers Should Decline White House Invite

The nation's worst sports columnist is at it again.

Dylan Hernandez from the Los Angeles Times, long a laughingstock for baseball fans in Southern California, just published the most predictable column in the history of the sports writing profession.

Hernandez, in his infinite mediocrity and hypocrisy, is demanding that the Los Angeles Dodgers decline their traditional invitation to the White House after winning the 2024 World Series. Who would have ever guessed it?! An LA Times columnist is a generally hypocritical liberal? Stop the presses!

The Dodgers, for background, have already announced that they’ll accept President Donald Trump's invitation on April 7 to visit the White House, as is customary for championship-winning teams.

READ: Dodgers Officially Accept Donald Trump’s Invitation To White House

Hernandez, for more background, was one of the key figures involved in getting the Dodgers to flip-flop and celebrate a group of offensive, anti-Christian, anti-Catholic drag nuns on the field in 2023. Now though, he's against "hateful forces."

"The Dodgers have accepted an invitation from President Trump to visit the White House on April 7, the franchise of Jackie Robinson bending the knee to hateful forces similar to the ones they challenged when breaking their sport’s color barrier," he writes.

"How pathetic. How spineless. More than anything, how hypocritical."

Hernandez, as usual, unwittingly describes himself.

LA Times At It Again With Worst Possible Take

Hernandez wanted the Dodgers to celebrate the "hateful force" of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who fund raise based on their hateful mockery of Catholicism. That ceremony was political, because it was a specific choice that the Dodgers made, outside of any nationwide sports tradition.

But Hernandez's political party is happy to offend, as long as it offends those who don't share its delusional ideology.

Dodgers president Stan Kasten, who failed spectacularly during the drag nun controversy, accurately told Hernandez that the White House visit is an honor associated with winning.

"This was something we discussed with all the players, all of whom wanted to go," Kasten said. "Remember, everyone in here grew up wanting to be a world champion and all the things that come with it, and it comes with a champagne toast, silliness in the locker room, a parade, rings, an invitation to the White House. It’s what they all come to associate with being world champions. Everyone wanted to go, and so we did."

"Asked about the discrepancy in the values promoted by his franchise and the Trump administration, Kasten replied, ‘This [has] nothing to do with politics. For everyone in this room, this is about what they get as their reward for being world champions, getting to the White House. I think there are probably people in this room who have different points of view on politics. No one thought this trip is about politics, it’s about celebrating their world championship.’"

This is a perfectly reasonable viewpoint, in fact, it's the only correct one. The White House visit has nothing to do with politics, just like it had nothing to do with politics when the Dodgers visited former President Joe Biden in 2021. Despite Biden's abhorrent immigration policies, his inexcusable vaccine mandates, open lies about his mental and cognitive abilities, as well as his decision to lie about Hunter Biden's laptop.

For Hernandez though, that answer is unacceptable. Because it doesn't conform with his political views. He had no problem with visiting the Biden White House, because none of Biden's mistakes, the damage he caused, misinformation he spread and purposeful lies he told mattered to him.

"But this is about politics," he says. "Regardless of the Dodgers’ intentions, contributing to the normalization of Trump’s rhetoric and behavior is political. Pretending Trump is as harmless as the average president is political."

Hernandez never offers examples of how Trump is exhibiting the type of "hate" towards the black community that Jackie Robinson experienced. He doesn't explain that Biden and Obama caused extreme amounts of damage and harm to the country with their extremist policies. But he doesn't need to, because his unearned sense of moral superiority and nonsensical viewpoint doesn't require justification.

He just repeats the same absurd argument that the Dodgers should decline because LA County didn't vote for Trump…as if the team doesn't have fans all across the country, or in Orange County or the Inland Empire that aren't as insanely far left as Hernandez and 70 percent of LA voters continually supporting the rapid decline of the city. Or as if other sports teams haven't visited the White House regardless of the party in charge or the voting habits of the residents they "represent."

Hernandez is a hypocrite, he's incompetent, he's ignorant, he's a bad writer, and he's obsessively ideological. He writes in the column that Stan Kasten stopped responding after Hernandez kept berating him for a different answer. He deserves nothing less.