Dodgers Officially Accept Donald Trump’s Invitation To White House

The Los Angeles Dodgers finally made the right choice.

In 2023, the organization caved to pressure from the far left and honored a group of offensive, anti-Christian drag nuns. The decision angered players in and out of the organization, including star pitcher Clayton Kershaw and Washington Nationals starter Trevor Williams.

While it's impossible to fully recover from that disaster, the Dodgers on Tuesday made a clear step towards righting some of their self-inflicted wrongs.

As winners of the 2024 World Series, the Dodgers received the customary invitation to the White House to celebrate their title. And despite the objections of some of the Los Angeles Times' worst opinion writers, they accepted.

"In keeping with long-standing baseball tradition, President Trump has invited the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7. The Dodgers look forward to visiting the White House and celebrating our title.

"In addition, members of the Dodgers will visit Capitol Hill on April 8."

Dodgers Accept Trump Invitation To White House

The Dodgers accepted Joe Biden's invitation in 2021 after winning the 2020 World Series, making it an obvious, easy decision to accept in 2025.

Certain players or staff may not like Trump or vote for him, but it's likely that a majority didn't like or vote for Joe Biden either. They went anyway. Because these celebrations are not about politics, they're about national recognition for an important achievement.

No one called for them to boycott the Biden visit, despite his administration's abhorrent policies on COVID and other issues, but of course, an error-filed LA Times column suggested they reject a Trump invitation.

No one's ever accused the political left of intellectual consistency.

The Dodgers already started their title defense in Tokyo, beating the Cubs in two consecutive games to start the season. They open their domestic season against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, looking to start the long march to their ninth championship. But based on this decision, they've won already.