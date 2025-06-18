LA Sparks Catch Heat For Attention-Getting Game Promo With Player In Semi-Revealing Clothing

It may take you a second to even realize that the problem might be

Whoa, wait a second… what is this?! A WNBA controversy that has nothing to do with Caitlin Clark or Angel Reese?!

What?!

Let's check in on the Los Angeles Sparks and see what kind of self-inflicted PR issue they're dealing with.

The team did something that every single professional team in existence does and hopped on social media to share an image to promote their upcoming game, which in this case was against the Seattle Storm.

They put guard Sarah Ashlee Barker on the image and posted it.

Unfortunately for them, they got an onslaught of hate that not even their Pride Month profile picture could save them from, and it all had to do with what Barker was wearing.

Wait… that's it?! WNBA fans need to chill.

The problem for a lot of people was that Barker wasn't wearing her uniform and was instead wearing something that would be considered revealing by Puritanical standards.

I'm still trying to figure out why this was such an issue for some people. I mean, hasn't a big part of the WNBA over the last few seasons been the pre-game fashion show that takes place in the bowels of the arena, as players arrive?

Whoa, whoa, whoa! Those ladies should be in their uniforms!

So which is it? Are we championing female empowerment and individuality, or do you want a bunch of robots that no one will tune in to watch?

Also, what a weird ricochet shot to take at Barker by implying that she's inappropriately dressed. If that's too revealing for you, steer clear of any and all public pools or beaches. You might pass out in shock or need to clean your eyes in one of those laboratory eyewash stations.

Barker did nothing wrong. The Sparks did nothing wrong.

As for how the game panned out, that's where things went wrong.

Barker had 12 points, 7 rebounds, and an assist in a rough 98-67 loss to Seattle.