Kyrie Irving Says He's Going To Start 'Attacking' People Who Make Memes Of Karl-Anthony Towns Acting Zesty

Kyrie is done with all of the zesty KAT memes taking over social media.

Kyrie Irving has had enough of the Karl-Anthony Towns memes and compilation videos focusing on his unique personality and playing style.

While Towns played a key part in pushing the New York Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, it was his antics on and off the floor that took over social media throughout the year. KAT, who was born in New Jersey, tends to switch up his tone and accent both in interviews and while voicing his complaints on the floor, and it's impossible to ignore them.

His "after all that" from an old stream has become an all-time NBA meme.

The big man just has a unique personality, and while folks online are just after a laugh, Irving isn't playing along. In fact, he's in attack mode.

"Y’all gotta stop making fun of my brother KAT. I’m done with y’all," Irving said on Twitch.

"Stop making fun of my brother KAT. It’s over for that, it’s a fu-king wrap, I’m letting you know that if you repost that sh-t again or meme him up, I’m attacking you. Not like that physically, GTA (Grand Theft Auto), but I’m attacking you."

All these folks featured in the video below better be on the lookout for Irving.

Irving is a fellow Jersey native, and he's just looking out for one of his guys, but even he admitted that he can't help but laughing when he sees clips of Towns changing up his tone.

"I don’t agree all the time when he be changing up his tone sometimes, I don’t always agree and all that sh-t, that sh-t be funny, but on a serious note, he is a man, he is my brother and I protect him all the time," Irving continued.

You can't fault Irving for sticking up for one of his buddies, just like you can't fault anyone for laughing after seeing the countless number of hilarious clips of KAT.