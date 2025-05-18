Karl-Anthony Towns Caught Trying To Force New York Accent In Cringe Postgame Interview

Karl-Anthony Towns appeared to be overtaken by the spirit of Madison Square Garden after helping lead the New York Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals, and apparently, that spirit had a mighty strong New York accent.

Towns scored 21 points and snagged 12 rebounds in the Knicks' 119-81 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday, and to say he was feeling himself after the final buzzer would be an understatement.

During a post-game interview on SportsCenter, the 29-year-old started talking about the iconic Rucker Park in New York, talked about the Tri-State, and then said ‘New York’ with such a strong New York accent you would have thought he was literally born and raised on home plate at Yankee Stadium.

Towns may originally be from Edison, New Jersey, which is not too far outside of New York City, but the man simply does not talk like this.

The big man, who spent the first nine years of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, has about as ‘normal’ a voice as one can have without any real flair of an accent, as evidenced from the video below.

It's an absolutely wild move from Towns to bring out the New York accent after years and years of literally never displaying it, but sometimes it's just impossible not to be overtaken by that New York City aura, especially when you're standing on the floor at The Garden.

Nevertheless, social media had a field day calling out Towns and his newly discovered accent:

KAT and his New York accent will take on the Indiana Pacers with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Game 1 of the seven-game series is set for Wednesday night in what will be a rocking Madison Square Garden.