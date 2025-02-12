Whatever You Do, Don't Call Kylie Kelce A ‘WAG’

Kylie Kelce does not appreciate the term "WAG" to refer to the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kylie told host Alex Cooper that she believes the term has a "negative connotation attached."

"I think that it's this suggestion that your spouse's profession swallows you up as well," said Kylie, who is married to former All-Pro Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. "I have made a serious effort to make sure that ... both Jason and I have made a serious effort to make sure that while he was playing, that it was clear that that was his job.

"In the same way that someone would go to work and come home and not necessarily talk about their entire day. You’re filing taxes. You’re doing spreadsheets. Like, you’re not coming home and telling your spouse about, like, the spreadsheet you worked out."

Cooper then chimed in, asserting that the players' wives and girlfriends have their "own independent lives" and are "real humans with real lives and feelings."

Kylie replied: "The vast majority, it's so funny to me because it's like, it is that stigma of, you're with them because they make a lot of money or, you want designer bags or you want ... you live in a mansion.

"There have been a number of people who have come to our house and they're like, 'Oh.' I'm like again, not easily offended. I'm like, 'Yep, that's what you get.'"

Jason and Kylie originally met on Tinder, then tied the knot in Philadelphia in April 2018 after two years of dating. The couple now have three daughters with a fourth on the way.

Kylie recently launched her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, in December 2024.