Kyler Murray Poses For Photoshoot With Pit Bull While Wearing Michael Vick Jersey, And Folks Have Questions

Kyler Murray will do just about anything for some likes

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a knack for making headlines off the football field. While this newest instance has nothing to do with Call of Duty interfering with his film study, it's quite questionable.

On Tuesday, Murray posted what, at first glance, appeared to be an innocent photo showing himself sitting in a chair next to a designer bag and his pit bull named Trunks. People post pictures with their dogs all the time, no biggie.

But what if I told you he posed with his pit bull while wearing a Michael Vick Virginia Tech jersey? We have all of a sudden gone from no biggie to asking, ‘What the hell are you doing?’

Vick pleaded guilty to federal charges for his involvement in a dog-fighting ring in August 2007 and spent 21 months behind bars in federal prison. He also admitted to providing most of the money for the gambling side of the dog-fighting operation.

Vick eventually returned to the NFL and signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, played another seven seasons in the NFL, and actually went on to be named the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2010 after starting 12 games for Philadelphia.

Vick has reshaped his image since the dogfighting scandal nearly 20 years ago, but history certainly hasn't been erased, and the former NFL quarterback is still associated with a dog-fighting ring.

Folks on social media were quite stunned that Murray chose to wear the Vick jersey in his photo next to his pit bull:

Murray has had a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, helping lead the Arizona Cardinals to a 2-0 record. The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 383 yards and three touchdowns in his team's wins over the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.