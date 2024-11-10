WATCH: Kyler Murray Takes Vicious Hit From Jets Defender, Helmet Comes Flying Off

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals came out flying at home against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon (just as I predicted they would).

They quickly marched down the field on their opening drive and scored a touchdown. Then, they took the ball after the Jets kicked a field goal and scored another touchdown.

Then, they took the ball after the Jets kicked a field goal and scored a third touchdown. It was a dominant offensive display over the first three drives, but it wasn't all roses for the entirety.

One moment, in particular, had Cardinals fans holding their collective breath.

Arizona had the ball deep in New York territory (again), thanks in large part to an incredible play from tight end Trey McBride earlier on the drive to convert a first down.

Later, on a first-down play in Jets territory on the third offensive possession, New York's Quincy Williams came flying in – completely unblocked – on Kyler Murray's blindside.

Murray never saw or felt Williams, who made a textbook, but vicious, hit on the Arizona Cardinals quarterback.

Williams hit Murray so hard that Murray's helmet went flying off of his head. And Williams hit Williams in the back, nowhere near his head.

WATCH:

I mean, this is why we love football, right? A perfect form tackle from Williams, not dirty, but HARD.

And, massive credit to Kyler Murray, who briefly lost control of the football but managed to recover it himself to avoid turning the football over.

Not only that, but Murray calmly popped back up, put his helmet back on, and went right back to work.

He threw his second touchdown pass of the day three plays later, just after converting a third-down-and-long.

All that talk of a Jets revived season after last week's win against Houston quickly died down in the first half against Arizona.

Murray and the Cardinals moved the ball with ease for the entire half and the Jets got almost nothing going for themselves. Arizona led 24-6 going into the break, scoring on all four of its offensive possessions.

But, hey, the Jets got a highlight-reel-worthy quarterback sack from Quincy Williams.

So, there's that.