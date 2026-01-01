Kyle Whittingham Shows Lane Kiffin The Right Way To Show Up To New Team's Bowl Game

A lot was made about LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin's recent appearance on the broadcast of their bowl game.

For those who aren't familiar, I wrote an entire article on it, but in summary, Kiffin showed up to the Texas Bowl to talk with the ESPN broadcast crew about his new job and what he's looking forward to about being the head coach of the Bayou Bengals.

Unfortunately, the Kiff meister put on a masterclass in how not to represent your new school, pulling up to the broadcast with a jacket that looked like it was gifted to him by Richie Aprile and leaving before the clock even hit triple zeroes.

Kiffin couldn't even be bothered to stick around and sing the LSU fight song, but to be fair, that Houston traffic is pretty rough this time of year.

One coach who gave Lane an expert lesson in how to do the whole "show up and rep your new school with pride" was none other than former Utah and current Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham showed up to the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, decked out in Wolverines gear, and chopped it up in the broadcast booth with the ESPN crew.

The best part of it all, though, was Whittingham was in his luxury box to see the entire four quarters of play between Texas and Michigan, almost like he cared about the team he's about to coach.

Chowing down and completely locked in on the game at hand? Man, Lane Kiffin could never.

Kiffin is about to double-dip and try to show up to Ole Miss's Sugar Bowl matchup against Georgia, which is just perfectly emblematic of how unhinged this guy is.

It looks like most of the fine folks on social media are on the Whittingham train, preferring him over Lane Kifiin, even in a vacuum.

Whether Whittingham ends up being successful in Ann Arbor remains to be seen, but he's already winning in the court of public opinion.

That may not count for much, but he's the people's champ right now, and Michigan will take any win they can get.