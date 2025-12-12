Kyle Pitts FINALLY Proves His Fantasy Owners Right

Well, boys and girls, it finally happened.

This feels like the rapture and the end of the Mayan calendar all rolled into one, but Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts FINALLY lived up to his lofty fantasy football expectations.

Thanks, Kyle! It only took you five years.

In all seriousness, anyone who had Pitts on their fantasy football team deserves to take a victory lap (I've included myself in that group).

I took the bait, hook, line, and sinker again this fantasy draft season when I selected Pitts to be my tight end, and games like the one last night against the Bucs remind me why I keep falling for the hype train every offseason.

You could argue Pitts saved his best performance for the most critical moment of the season: fantasy football playoffs.

His 49 points are sure to be a high-watermark this week, and anyone who needed a boost in the first round of their fantasy playoff got a pick-me-up from a rather unlikely source.

For everyone who isn't a giant fantasy nerd, Pitts' historic performance stretches far beyond an app on a smartphone.

He's the first tight end with at least 150 yards receiving and three touchdowns since Shannon Sharpe did it all the way back in 1996, four years before Pitts was even born.

Sharpe is a Hall of Famer, so that's not bad company to keep for a tight end who entered the league with sky-high expectations to perform at an All-Pro level.

When the Falcons selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts became the highest drafted tight end in the history of the league, and with that came the projections.

Pitts was supposed to be the next Travis Kelce/Gronk/Tony Gonzalez, or in other words, the next big thing at tight end in the NFL.

He's been solid, even good at times, earning a Pro Bowl nod in his rookie year, but he hasn't lived up to the billing of the highest drafted TE in NFL history.

Perhaps last night was just a glimpse of what Pitts could be.

It's not too late, either, as the 6'6" freakshow just turned 25 in October.

Whether he goes on to be one of the all-time greats or not remains to be seen, but this performance against Tampa Bay is sure to have fantasy football owners lining up to draft Kyle Pitts for the next decade.

And I will be right there in line with them.