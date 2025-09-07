Kyle Brandt Throws Shade At Ryan Clark With “Non-Player" Shout-Out

Kyle Brandt didn’t name names, but his NFL GameDay opener sent a sharp message to Ryan Clark after last week’s “non-player" jab at Peter Schrager made headlines.

Kyle Brandt opened NFL GameDay Morning on Sunday with a message that didn’t name names — but certainly landed.

"It’s great to see you, and it’s great to see everybody around the country today, working there, especially on set in Los Angeles," Brandt said. "And a special shout-out to the non-players today. We see you, we respect you, on our set, and on several others."

The line was a not-so-subtle reference to a viral comment from ESPN’s Ryan Clark, who last week dismissed a take from Peter Schrager on Get Up by calling it "the non-player in you."

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

The tension started when Schrager defended Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb after a loss to the Eagles. Clark, in response, said, "The thing is this, though. And we shouldn’t do this on TV. So, I apologize if people think this is rude — that’s the non-player in you."

Schrager fired back immediately: "I’m not looking at fantasy football. Ryan, don’t belittle me like that."

Clark didn’t back off.

"I’m talking from the perspective that I know CeeDee Lamb feels," he said. "That’s why I prefaced it by saying, ‘This is not about you. I’m not trying to be rude.’ I’m not saying you don’t understand, but what I’m saying is I fully understand."

The awkward exchange reportedly continued off-air. Clark later posted an apology, saying: "Today, I had an interaction with my colleague [Peter Schrager] both on and off the air that I regret. I have apologized to Peter and taken accountability with ESPN leadership. I value working with Peter and look forward to this season."

Brandt, though, clearly wasn’t ready to let it slide.