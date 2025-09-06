Insufferable Clown Ryan Clark Belittles ESPN Teammate Because He Wasn't Smart Enough To Win An Argument

Ryan Clark – who is easily, and I mean easily – the most insufferable person at ESPN (if not all of sports media), capped a banner week Friday by making an ass out of himself and mocking a TV teammate along the way.

What a way to end a big week! Nothing like showing the world your true colors on live TV. God, I love Ryan Clark. This dummy makes my job so easy. Frankly, OutKick is successful partly because of morons like him. We hate him, but without him, we are NOTHING.

Luckily, Clark refuses to stop pumping out #content for us, and for that, I'm eternally grateful.

His latest move came during Friday morning's Get up! The panel included Clark, Dan Orlovsky (who I'm pretty sure is contractually obligated to appear on every ESPN show), and Peter Schrager. Schrager is the newest of the bunch at ESPN, recently coming over from NFL Network.

He's smart. He's likablev. He's viewed with immense respect throughout the industry. Unlike Clark, he's not a race-baiting asshole.

Exhibit A:

Ryan Clark pulls out his second favorite card

First off – good for Peter for immediately pushing back here. A lot of white guys (yep, I said it, let's just be honest here) wouldn't. They wouldn't dare challenge Ryan Clark on this. God forbid you start a race war at ESPN.

But Peter is different. Again, he's respected. He's new. He's also getting paid a ton of money. I don't know how much, but I can promise you, it's a ton. He left his cozy job at NFL Network (and FOX) where he got to sit around all day and hold up whiteboards with Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football, for ESPN.

ESPN!!!!!

Do you know how much more insufferable ESPN is than NFL Network? My God. I can promise you, Peter didn't have to deal with this nonsense at NFL Network. But the second you cross enemy lines and head into the belly of the (woke) beast, you're opening yourself up to all sorts of idiocy.

Ryan Clark, obviously, is the biggest one of all. The ‘ol "YOU’RE NOT A PLAYER, YOU CAN'T SPEAK TO ME" argument is so old, and so dated, and so insulting. Piss off, Ryan. Nobody gives a shit that you played shitty safety for the Steelers 15 years ago. Whatever.

You know who makes that argument? Someone who has nothing else to say, so they pull out that card to try and dig themselves out of a hole.

Well, either that one – or the race one! Ryan has both up his sleeve at all times.

Anyway, this capped a banner week for Clark, who started it off by declaring that Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees – three Hall of Famers – were not generational QBs. Seriously.

He ended it by mocking Peter Schrager … and then, better yet, by trying to slide in an apology late last night while live-tweeting the Chiefs-Chargers game.

Amazing.

What a human.