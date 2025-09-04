Actually, Ryan Clark Is Right: Brady, Brees And Manning Weren't 'Generational Talents'

Clark has never challenged the greatness of Brady, Brees, or Manning.

Actually, Ryan Clark isn’t wrong.

Clark is trending on social media for comments he made on ESPN Thursday morning about three of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

"I don’t think Tom Brady, Drew Brees, or Peyton Manning are generational talents," Clark said during a debate about whether Texas quarterback Arch Manning is a generational talent.

On the surface, Clark's comments sound ridiculous. And given Clark’s history of ridiculous comments—like race-shaming black men for marrying white women—we understand the mockery he's receiving. Even the official X account of the New Orleans Saints joined in the mockery:

That said, Clark has never challenged the greatness of Brady, Brees, or Manning. There's a difference between talent and greatness.

Brady is often viewed as the greatest quarterback of all time because of his intangibles, his preparation, and his determination. He didn't win seven Super Bowls because he could outrun defenders.

Manning's understanding of offenses and defenses allowed him to run his offense like an on-field offensive coordinator. Sometimes, it pays to be the smartest person in the room—or on the football field.

Brees is barely 6 feet tall, but his ball placement, discipline, and calmness under pressure set him apart.

Talent refers to raw, God-given ability. Talent is a gift. Talent includes size, speed, arm strength, and athleticism – none of which are traits that describe Brady, Brees, and Manning.

In fact, calling someone "talented" is often a kind way of saying they haven't accomplished much. Notice the analyst stopped describing Patrick Mahomes as a "generational talent" once he started winning Super Bowls?

By contrast, we still view Trevor Lawrence and Caleb Williams as "talented" because they have yet to prove they can be great quarterbacks with all that talent.

Sometimes, the label refers to wasted potential. To this day, JaMarcus Russell and Ryan Leaf are still remembered as "generational talents" – generational talents who were notorious busts in the NFL.

We could go on.

Jerry Rice wasn’t a generational talent, either. Plenty of receivers were bigger, faster, and stronger. Yet Rice is widely regarded as the greatest wide receiver of all time because of his route precision.

That’s not a knock on Rice or Brady. It’s a tribute. They achieved greatness without overwhelming physical advantages.

Look, Ryan Clark will give us plenty of material to laugh at this season. Just wait until he injects race into some generic discussion about the NFL MVP award. Trust us—it’s coming.

But on this point? He’s correct.