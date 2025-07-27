Kurt Kitayama Won The 3M Open, But Didn't Seem Very Excited About it

The California-born golfer looked like he might not even have known that he just won a PGA Tour tournament

Kurt Kitayama played some of the best golf over the final two rounds of the 3M Open that the PGA Tour has seen all season. He barely made the cut after shooting an even-par round of 71 during the second round at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. But he caught fire once the weekend began.

Kitayama had a legitimate shot at joining golf immortality Saturday, falling one shot short of shooting 59. In fact, he had a chance to tie the PGA Tour-record round of 58 before making a bogey on the 17th hole. Still, he posted an 11-under 60 (including a 28 on the front nine) to vault himself into contention, just one shot back of the leaders heading into the final round.

He kept the momentum rolling, once again making the front nine look incredibly easy Sunday afternoon. Kitayama fired a 29 on his first nine holes, meaning it took him 57 shots to complete the front nine Saturday and Sunday combined. Truly incredible stuff.

The California-born golfer faced adversity on the back nine after opening a four-shot lead, but hit one of the best shots of the season out of a fairway bunker on the 14th hole. From 190 yards out, with water to his left and his potential 3M Open victory hanging in the balance, Kitayama threw a dart to 2 feet to make an impressive birdie.

After a bogey on the 17th hole (the same hole that cost him a 59 on Saturday), the 32-year-old PGA Tour pro knew what he needed to do on the final hole after watching his closest chaser, Sam Stevens, make par to finish at -22. Kitayama just needed to make his own par to capture the crown.

He elected to go for the par-5 18th green in two, hitting his approach into a greenside bunker. After another impressive sand shot, he just needed a two-putt from 17-feet to win the tournament. Obviously, he came through. But watching it live, I wondered if Kitayama realized that he had just captured the 3M Open. There was no fist pump, no celebration and barely even a smile. He took his ball out of the hole, shook hands with his playing partner – Takumi Kanaya – and then with his caddie, his own brother, Daniel.

It was a big win, too, as Kitayama secured his spot in the PGA Tour's FedEx Playoffs starting in two weeks.

Yes, there was one more group on the course. But neither player was anywhere near the top of the leaderboard. Kitayama had to know he had just won the tournament, right? Maybe he's just that humble? If so, my goodness. Talk about keeping emotions in check and compartmentalizing. Sports psychologists should study this guy.

Regardless, congratulations to Kurt Kitayama, who won for the first time since 2023 and secured his place in multiple major tournaments next season, as well as the aforementioned 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs. Maybe get a little more excited next time, huh, Kurt???