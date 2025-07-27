Boozy Rory McIlroy Gives Elite Answer When Asked Where His Green Jacket Is During Rager In France

Rory McIlroy, along with every other player, couldn't compete with Scottie Scheffler during The Open, but that isn't to say that he didn't have a reason to celebrate a successful stretch across the pond at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy finished in a tie for second place at the Scottish Open two weeks ago, and then followed it up with a T-7 finish in his home country of Northern Ireland at The Open. He also has that career-shifting win at the Masters back in April that he can use as an excuse to let loose from now until, well, the end of time.

With two weeks before the start of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, McIlroy is understandably taking some time away from the game, and for him, that includes hitting up a beach club in Saint-Tropez and drinking what we can safely assume is some very expensive booze.

A fella by the name of Brody on TikTok spotted McIlroy at the party and wanted to ask him where his green jacket from Augusta National was. In a smart move, Brody got McIlroy's attention by writing ‘Where’s the green jacket?' in large font on his phone.

McIlroy saw the question, made his way through some plants that were separating the normal folk from the superstar golfer, and delivered a haymaker of an answer.

"It's on the yacht," McIlroy said with a huge smile.

The haters will claim McIlroy is acting like a cocky jackass with his answer, but when you happen to own a green jacket from Augusta National, have won the career grand slam, and are partying in France via yacht, you can give answers like he did and it's totally acceptable.

McIlroy will have plenty of time to nurse any potential hangover(s) he has during vacation as he is second in the FedEx Cup standings and may not make his next start on Tour until the BMW Championship in August.