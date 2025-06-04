Knicks Players Were Reportedly Upset By Jalen Brunson's Dad On Coaching Staff

There's no telling what actually led to Tom Thibodeau being booted from the New York Knicks job aside from not getting the job done this season, though the fallout is beginning to generate some interesting buzz.

One of the more intriguing rumors surrounding the Knicks, Leon Rose and owner James Dolan's decision to cut Thibs off is the notion that players were reportedly upset by Jalen Brunson's dad, Rick, having ‘too much say’ in coaching.

Longtime NBA insider Sam Amico shared on Wednesday that sources around the team pointed to Rick Brunson's inclusion as assistant coach as a point of contention for some of the All-Star cast in NYC.

With Jalen as the team's star and his dad/mentor working for the Knicks, it seemed like a perfect team-up. Now, the Knicks U-turning on Brunson's dad for being "too influential" seems like a confusing situation.

As the Knicks search for their new coach, some of the names being considered could signal the end of Rick Brunson's tenure as an assistant. Should a Jay Wright or Michael Malone join at the helm, it'd be difficult to imagine wanting to keep an influential figure.

One guy you can strike from the Knicks' HC talks is legendary college coach Rick Pitino.

Speaking from Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Pitino said he felt bad for Thibs after the firing and that rough expectations around the coaching gig in NYC could deter other candidates.

"I feel bad for Thibs because he captured all of New York, built something very, very special," Pitino said. "A lot of us don't comprehend what happened, but Thibs is going to be well taken care of and he'll move on to other pastures."

