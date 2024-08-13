Kirk Herbstreit Doubles Down On Opinion That Men Should Stay Out Of Women's Sports: 'I Don't Give A Sh-t'

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't believe that men should compete in women's sports. In other words, the ESPN analyst has revealed to the world that he is a man who possesses common sense.

Last week, Herbstreit was asked the straightforward question of whether men belonged in women's sports. Just as the question was straight to the point, so too was Herbstreit's answer.

It's worth keeping in mind that Herbstreit elected to take his logical stance on the matter during the middle of the Summer Olympics in Paris, which featured two boxers who previously failed gender tests competing in the women's division. Both fighters in question went on to win gold medals in their respective weight classes.

Herbstreit joined ‘Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich' on Tuesday morning, one week since originally sharing his opinion on men competing against women, and proceeded to double down.

"I've been biting my tongue on a lot of topics for three years," Herbstreit said when asked what made him address men in women's sports. "I happened to see somebody say what he said, and he said ‘should men be able to play in women’s sports,' and I just said ‘ridiculous question, of course not.’ I didn't dwell on it, I didn't give a long answer, that was it. There was way more positive [reaction] than negative, I'm sure people were upset, but I think it's kind of a no-brainer."

"I don't have a daughter, I have four sons, but if I had a daughter I'd probably be way more outspoken about the discussion and topic, but I just kind of made it sound like ‘why are you even asking this question?’"

Herbstreit, who explained that he hadn't received any pushback from ESPN since his post on social media, shared the common sentiment that years ago people in his industry were told not to talk about race, religion, or politics, but in today's world it's all anyone seems to talk about.

Dakich then brilliantly pressed Herbstreit about not "bullshi--ing" him with the idea that the ‘College Gameday’ host didn't know he'd be stirring the pot so to speak with his post about men in women's sports. This then led Herbstreit to bluntly explain that he's done caring about reactions or blowback on certain topics such as this one.

"I didn't give a sh-t. I don't really give a sh-t, at all. I'm done giving any shi-s, at all, about any of it," Herbstreit said.

"It's almost like there are two different sets of rules, and if you have a view that is a little bit more traditional, and you know I'm a Christian guy, it's like there's a different set of rules from that viewpoint. It's hard to turn the cheek time after time after time, so yeah, I didn't really care and don't care at all."

"Which I think is a good thing to get to that place, compared to ‘oh gosh, I don’t want to get canceled, don't want to get people upset,' I just don't give a sh-t."

Herbstreit is absolutely correct that it's a good thing to get to that place where you are confident in sharing your opinion when that opinion may not align with the vocal minority on social media or, in his case, even the viewpoints of his employer. Speaking up, as Herbstreit did on social media and with Dakich, is certainly vital as well.