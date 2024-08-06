Kirk Herbstreit Takes Blunt Stand Against Men In Women's Sports

Kirk Herbstreit doesn't want to see men competing in women's sports.

The debate about males in women's sports and transgender athletes is a growing one, and it seems like people are becoming more comfortable taking a stand and drawing a line in the sand.

The basic reality of the situation is shockingly simple. Males are born with XY chromosomes, are stronger, faster and bigger and while a person can identify as a woman, it doesn't change the chromosomal makeup of a person.

It's basic science and males will almost always have a massive advantage when it comes to physical competitions.

Kirk Herbstreit voices support for keeping males out of women's athletics.

Herbstreit doesn't want to see males crush women in athletics, and he left no wiggle room or doubt with a Tuesday tweet.

The popular ESPN star and college football personality was asked on X if "men belong in women's sports," and fired back with just five words.

"Of course not. Ridiculous question," the former Ohio State QB responded with a now-viral tweet.

Herbstreit's stance was immediately met with plenty of support from people on X. It's a sign he shouldn't back down or apologize for his take.

This is America, and nobody should be afraid to speak their mind or support views they see as correct.

What's interesting is that Herbstreit is now the second ESPN star to speak out against men in women's sports. Pat McAfee, who has a daughter, did the same claiming it's simply not fair.

McAfee's comments came in response to a boxer at the Olympics - Imane Khelif - who failed a gender test hammering Italy's Angela Carini in less than a minute. A second boxer - Lin Yu-Ting - who also failed a gender test is also competing.

The network's arguably two biggest stars have now spoken out, despite the fact the network once made a special in support of Lia Thomas.

It certainly feels like the tide is turning, and people are no longer afraid to speak out about something that to many is simple common sense.

Males - which is defined as a mammal with XY chromosomes - are bigger, stronger and faster. Again, a person can claim to be a female, but there's nothing that can change the science at its core.

People can't change their chromosomes, which is the defining factor.

Let's hope Herbstreit isn't pressured into backing down. McAfee has held the line since making his comments and shows no signs of reversing course.