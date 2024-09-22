Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Suspect 'Unethical As Hell' Injuries During Oklahoma - Tennessee Game

Just like the rest of us, Kirk Hersbtreit despises when college football players appear to fake an injury on the field to slow down up-tempo offenses or throw the game off-script after a big play. The difference is that Herbstreit complains and the entire college football world hears it, unlike when college football fans scream at their television.

The specific incident that led Herbstreit to sound off about the situation came during Tennessee's win over Oklahoma on Saturday night when Sooners defender Da'Jon Terry went down with an apparent injury before being seen jogging off the field as if nothing was wrong at all. Terry just so happened to fall to the turf after Tennessee connected for a 38-yard play that put the Vols in the red zone.

Seeing Terry ‘go down’ and then look completely fine lit a spark in Herbstreit, who was sure to make it clear that this type of situation is seen across all of college football.

"This is college football," Herbstreit said. "They look over after a big play. He looks over and just goes down. It’s not necessarily against the rules but it is unethical as hell. You see it all over against these tempo offense where guys go down with these quote-unquote injuries. It's pathetic."

An interesting wrinkle in this specific scenario is that Terry actually played at Tennessee for two seasons.

Tennessee ultimately went on to kick a field goal on the drive, so maybe the Sooners' antics did keep six points off the scoreboard.

As for Herbstreit's comments, the most important and also unfortunate one is him saying "this is college football," because he's not wrong. If you turn on a game that features an up-tempo offense, the chances of you seeing a player go down with a suspect injury after a big play are incredibly high.