Josh Heupel Can Finally Move On, While Tennessee Made A Big Defensive Statement To College Football World

Norman, OK - If there was any question whether Tennessee could get dirty in the trenches and take down an opponent, its game against Oklahoma should be a prime example as to why this team could be a problem for the rest of the season, beating the Sooners 25-15.

On a night where many Oklahoma fans decided the perfect opportunity to beat the traffic was during halftime, it was the Vols defense that forced three turnovers and was a problem for the Sooners as soon as the ball was kicked to start the game.

If you were wondering if this Josh Heupel-led football team was ready for the big moment, in front of a raucous crowd on national television, its performance on the un-sexy side of the ball was an example of what could be to come for the SEC. It was so bad for the Sooners that they yanked quarterback Jackson Arnold toward the end of the first half, and Tennessee made sure to make them pay for their mistakes.

There was obviously a weird dynamic with this game, as Josh Heupel returned to Oklahoma on the football field for the first time since being fired in 2011. There was a point in time when Heupel was thought to be the coach-in-waiting for the Sooners, but that dream came to an end when Bob Stoops decided it was time to move on from Oklahoma's famed son.

What we witnessed on Saturday night in Norman was over ten years in the making. No matter how they did it, Tennessee players wanted to head home with a win in their pocket for the head coach. During the week, Heupel did not discuss the things that transpired years ago, but he didn’t have to. Given social media is so prominent these days, all Tennessee players needed to do was google his time at Oklahoma.

From there, you would understand the dominant defense, along with a rushing attack that seemed to run down the Oklahoma defense in the first half on multiple occasions. On the other side, the Tennessee defense was ferocious against the Sooners, only giving up 87 total yards at the 5:30 mark of the third quarter.

Simply put, the Vols did not need the offense to be clicking on all cylinders tonight to pull out the win. A unit that has been dominating through the opening three games of the season, did not let up when making the trip to Oklahoma and turned away from an offensive slugfest. This wasn't as if Tennessee walked into Norman and ran up the score. They just beat Oklahoma in a game that was surrounded by multiple storylines surrounding its head coach/

Did Nico Iamaleava look like a Heisman Trophy contender? Not particularly, but there were so many flashes that it's not out of the realm of possibility. On a brighter note, running back Dylan Sampson looked like the real deal as he churned his legs for multiple first downs, while the Vols were down multiple tackles.

So, What's The Main Takeaway From Tennessee Win On Saturday Night?

There were even tackles for loss by the Tennessee defense on Saturday night, coming from nine different players. Jackson Arnold was benched in the first half, while backup Michael Hawkins Jr. looked impressive at times for the Sooners. But from the start of the game, it felt as though Tennessee had set up camp in the Oklahoma backyard.

The other narrative is Nico Iamaleava had two turnovers, and the Vols still led 22-10 in the third quarter, while their offense scaled back most of the downfield throws by design.

Oklahoma might have thought they would come into this game and establish some type of consistency on offense, but it was the Vols defense that rained on their party.

This was a win that Josh Heupel needed to get under his belt, given how much pressure there was heading into this contest. For the past seven months, all anyone wanted to talk about was Heupel heading back to Oklahoma to face his former team.

Now, after a beat down in Norman, he can put this one behind him, and continue focusing on a team that has a shot at playing for a national championship. There's no denying that this squad is talented, but to go on the road and beat Oklahoma with its defense, and wreak havoc on Jackson Arnold is a whole different story.

Everything done tonight in Norman was for a purpose, as his players knew how much this game meant to their head coach. It might not have been pretty at times, but the Vols have been preaching how much they wanted this game for their head coach, after getting through the first three games of the season.

Now, Tennessee will get an off-week before traveling to Arkansas. Judging by the performance we witnessed from this defense on Saturday night, we're going to be talking about the Vols all season long.

As for Josh Heupel, he doesn't need to worry about the Sooners any longer, until they play again next season in Knoxville.