Kirk Herbstreit Announces Heartbreaking News About Beloved Dog

Kirk Herbstreit's beloved dog, Ben, has lost his fight with cancer.

Herbstreit recently revealed the dog that college football fans have come to know and love for shadowing him at games was suffering from cancer.

He updated fans Thursday with an announcement nobody wanted to hear. Ben is no longer with him or the fans who enjoy him on TV.

Kirk Herbstreit announces death of his beloved dog Ben.

"This is really hard to write but so many of you have loved and cared about Ben that I wanted to let you know. We found out today the cancer had spread throughout Ben's organs and there was nothing left we could do- we had to let him go," the popular ESPN broadcaster wrote, in part, when announcing the absolutely heartbreaking news.

"I’ve had dogs my whole life but Ben was 1 on 1. He was smart-loving-gentle-patient-inquisitive-and welcoming to all. Always a big smile and a soft tail wag. He and I could communicate..he and I understood each other and had each others backs. He was with me more than anyone at home and traveling with me for work. Such an easy going companion," Herbstreit continued.

He called Ben a "majestic soul" and thanked God for putting the dog in his life. You can read his full announcement below, but be warned it's incredibly emotional.

Losing a dog is one of the hardest things a person can go through. It's Earth-shattering. Losing a great dog shakes a person to their core.

Ben was a regular at sporting events with Herbstreit. He turned into an icon of his own in the college football world. The dog was a star who was always by Kirk's side, and now he's gone and the suffering is over.

Many reading this know exactly the kind of heartbreak Herbstreit is going through right now. My favorite dog died a decade ago, and I shed more tears over that dog dying than I ever have for a human.

The connection between a man and a dog is simply beyond words.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Herbstreit and his entire family during this incredibly difficult and emotional time. Do you have a favorite dog you'd like to remember? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.