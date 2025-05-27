Kirk Cousins Sends A Message About Getting Out Of Atlanta But Something Has To Change For Him

Kirk Cousins isn't backing down from his desire to be on another team with the opportunity to be its starting quarterback and actually, quite the opposite is true, because on Tuesday he skipped the start of the Atlanta Falcons' final phase of their OTAs.

" I did not see him today ," head coach Raheem Morris said during his press conference. "[He] did not show up in the meetings, so I did not see him today."

Cousins Still Wants Out

Morris also didn't see Cousins on the field because the quarterback wasn't there.

And, in that regard, Cousins was sending a message. Yes, the sessions are voluntary. And Cousins has not dismissed the option of attending other sessions, per a source. But this day was a reminder that Cousins doesn't love his current situation as the Falcons' backup.

Cousins' feelings are not news. He's been wanting out for a while, told the team as much, and it has actually been on the radar since last December.

Cousins has been a good soldier: patient and otherwise not a distraction, despite his desire to be traded.

I've made the point that his being such a good citizen and team-oriented guy has hurt him. So, perhaps Tuesday's absence is a sign Cousin is pivoting and thinking more about his individual situation than the team's.

Cousins May Have To Alter Course

But despite his absence, which is absolutely a message he really, really, really wants out, Cousins is in a very tough spot.

And to get out of that spot will require something significant changing either in how the Falcons are approaching this, how other teams see things, or how Cousins himself is setting his personal expectations.

Cousins, in other words, is not fully in control of his destiny despite having a full no-trade clause that was meant to give him exactly that.

There are only three avenues via which Kirk Cousins gets out. They are:

Aaron Rodgers decides to retire and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are banking on Rodgers, thus need someone else to be their starting quarterback. That could put them in the market for Cousins – a trade market that is currently practically non-existent anywhere else.

The Falcons decide it's in their best interest to send Cousins elsewhere and drop demands that are keeping teams away, such as wanting cap relief from the trade. Such a move might invite teams that are otherwise not interested to come forward.

And, finally, Cousins drops his dream of being able to compete for a starting job in training camp.

Cousins Fits Vikings In One Scenario

If Cousins were to drop the idea of only going to a team that would give him a chance to start, teams that currently aren't a fit might open up.

He might suddenly make sense for the Minnesota Vikings, despite them being committed to J.J. McCarthy as their likely starter. He might be a fit for the Eagles, Lions, Patriots and perhaps even the Bengals as a backup.

Stuff could happen if stuff happens in Cousins' mind, and he drops his demand to be somewhere he can start. But here's the thing:

If Cousins comes to the realization he doesn't have a chance to start anywhere else, he might as well stay in Atlanta as long as they continue to pay him under the terms of the contract he signed in the 2024 offseason.

Cousins, 36, is due $27.5 million in 2025, and he'll carry a $40 million cap number. Those are crazy numbers for a backup, which is the reason the Falcons have opened the door on trading Cousins.

If the Falcons trade him after June 1, they’ll get significant cap relief.

This is a lot. The player, the old team, a new team, somebody has to alter course for Kirk Cousins to get out of Atlanta.