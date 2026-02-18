Kirk Cousins Had UCF Knights Ready To Run Through A Wall After Powerful Speech

Cousins had a great message for the team about persevering through adversity.

We're in the dark times after the college football and NFL seasons, and we haven't even reached the point of the spring where we can all whet our football whistles with the UFL.

But that doesn't mean there isn't work to be done, and the UCF Knights were doing exactly that this week with a little help from a special guest, Kirk Cousins.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran NFL signal caller, but he was in Orlando this week talking to the Knights.

Why?

I'll be honest, I don't really have any idea. I mean, he didn't go to UCF.

Maybe he was in town to hit up the theme parks? There's a Kohl's a couple of miles away from UCF's campus. Perhaps he was in town to throw down some cold, hard Kohl's cash?

But whatever the reason, Cousins dropped by UCF on Monday with a speech that talked about perseverance and facing adversity.

And he had me ready to run through a wall.

"Everyone of you has faced an incredible amount of adversity to get to this point, but I really do believe that tough times don't last, but tough people do," Cousins said.

He told the Knights that they need to be "hard to kill" and fight back against adversity.

Cousins pointed to some examples of this from his own career, including getting benched and tearing his Achilles tendon.

It's a great message, and one that UCF head coach Scott Frost is likely hoping his team will take to heart after their season — his first back in Orlando after leaving UCF at the end of the 2017 season — didn't go according to plan.

The Knights finished 5-7 in Frost's return, but were a rough 2-7 in Big 12 play, something that has been a problem since they made the jump to a top conference.

But, hey, maybe they just need a little motivation from Kirk Cousins to become a force in the Big 12.

That can work wonders.