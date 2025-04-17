Kings Troll Mavericks With ‘My Little Pony’ Theme During Player Intros

The Sacramento Kings had some fun with their player introductions ahead of Wednesday night's play-in game against the Dallas Mavericks.

While the Kings' announcer read off the Mavs' starting lineup at the Golden 1 Center, the theme song for My Little Pony blasted through the loudspeakers.

Honestly, it's a pretty apt way to open a game for a couple of teams that squeaked their way into the play-in round after finishing the season with a losing record.

Of course, Sacramento's trolling would have been a lot funnier if they hadn't lost the game. The Mavericks won decidedly, 120-106, to advance to the next round of the play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis led the way with 27 points and 9 rebounds, while Brandon Williams (17 points) and Klay Thompson (23 points) put up a strong performance as well.

"We're desperate to keep the postseason alive," Thompson told reporters after the game. "It's a privilege to play basketball this team of year, and I told the guys before the game, 'We have nothing to lose, go out here with a free swing, play for each other and play free-minded because that's where we're at our best' and there's nothing like being able to compete this time of year. It's truly special."

With just over a minute left to go in the game, Davis had some fun at the Kings fans' expense — telling them to go ahead and leave in order to beat the traffic.

With the win, the Mavericks earned the right to travel to Memphis for a chance to claim the Western Conference's final playoff spot. The Mavs and Grizzlies tip off Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET for the West's No. 8 seed.