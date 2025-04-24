The Kings Harmonica-Playing Grannies Are Back, Baby!

The Los Angeles Kings gave the people what they wanted on Wednesday night when they brought back the biggest thing to hit harmonicas since Blues Traveler, the ladies of the Korea-Town Senior & Community Center harmonica class, who busted out a follow-up to their stirring rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" which kicked off the Kings' opening-round series against the Edmonton Oilers.

There was a big push to get a follow-up performance from these mouth-harp virtuosos. While I assume that means that another person or persons scheduled to play the anthem ahead of Game 2 ended up being healthy scratch, it's what the people wanted, and credit the Kings for making it happen.

This time, the grandmothers decided to put their traditional garb aside in favor of some Kings sweaters as they sucked and blew their way (hey, that's just how harmonicas work) through the work of Francis Scott Key.

Chills.

Now, here's the wild part: the Kings are now 2-0 with the harmonica ladies on hand, because they won this one 6-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

This guarantees another playoff game in LA either in this series or the next if the Kings sweep, and they have no choice but to ride this streak like the Mets did after Grimace and the Rizzler threw out first pitches that kick-started winning streaks.

But once they lose, it's back to the home!

Harsh, yes, but sports is a business.

The series now shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4, and I can assure you there will be no harmonicas. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if Oilers fans destroyed every single blues harp within city limits. The local Guitar Center probably already threw their stock of Hohners in the dumpster to save time. I bet they dumped those Bob Dylan harmonica holders in there, too, just to be safe. Can't risk the Kings getting some mojo from any harmonica paraphernalia.