Fans Want The LA Kings' Harmonica Ladies To Return For Game 2

Few things crank out stars like the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the first batch of stars of this postseason don't even wear skates. Instead, they're a bunch of harmonica-wielding Korean grandmothers, and people can't get enough of them.

The Korea-Town Senior & Community Center laid down a performance for the ages ahead of Game 1 between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers, and lo and behold, that was the start the Kings needed to win a back-and-forth affair by a score of 6-5 to take a 1-0 series lead.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Having the harmonica ladies play the anthem for Game 1 of an opening round series was such a balls of steel move by the Kings front office. I mean, it doesn't take a whole lot of guts to invite some mouth-harp playing grannies out to play the anthem on a Thursday night in January, but in the playoffs? That's a gamble.

And even if they wanted a harmonica anthem, they probably could've gotten John Popper of Blues Traveler to show up with his bandolier of blues harps so he could unload the anthem in whatever key you want.

Want to rock in D? John has covered.

Want to hear it in G? That's unorthodox, but John Popper has you covered.

But the class was up for it, played the hell out of those Hohners, and showed that they're ready for the biggest stages, and people want more.

The Kings posted a behind-the-scenes video of the world's newest harmonica stars and people are begging the Kings to bring them back for Wednesday night's Game 2.

The Kings fans are eating this up.

I hope the harmonica ladies are back, but if not, the Kings only have one option: find another group of elderly people playing another niche instrument. Somewhere in Los Angeles County there has to be a group of old guys who play wine glasses by rubbing their fingers around the rim, or a group of old ladies who can arm fart "My Country, 'Tis of Thee."

C'mon, Kings; let's make it happen!