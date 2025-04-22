Harmonica Class Plays Stirring Rendition Of National Anthem Before Kings-Oilers Playoff Game

We've reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and that means, with so many extra eyes on games, teams are pulling out all the stops even when it comes to pregame festivities, including who they can get to perform the National Anthem.

The Los Angeles Kings have set the bar exceedingly high with their anthem performer choice for Game 1 of their series against the Edmonton Oilers (by the way, this is the fourth-straight year the first round included an edition of the Gretzky Bowl).

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Who did they get? Surely, playing in Southern California — the entertainment capital of this planet, and I'm comfortable assuming several others — they would get some Grammy-winning artist or maybe a celebrity with a decent set of pipes.

Hell, nah. The Kings said, "Get that harmonica class on the blower!"

Drink it in.

Just a group of old Korean ladies throwing down some harmonica tunes like a bunch of elderly, diminutive John Poppers.

The harmonica class from the Korea-Town Senior & Community Center laid down a banger, and I don't know if you've ever played harmonica before, but it's deceptively hard.

I don't mean to brag, but I have one in my desk right now that I bust out on occasion to lay down a blues riff or make train noises when I need to blow off some steam. There's no chance in hell I could play the anthem on it. I'd be lucky if I could get a pitch version of "Polly Wolly Doodle" out of that thing.

But here's the best part: the Kings won the game 6-5 to take an early series lead.

That also means they are 1-0 when the blues harp-wielding ladies from the Korea-Town Senior & Community Center are on hand for the evening.

This is going to be a tough series against the reigning Western Conference champs, so why not bring back the harmonica class and see if they can work their magical mouth harp mojo for Game 2?