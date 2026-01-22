KHL Trade Sends Player Packing For Price Of A Chipotle Burrito Bowl

The trade was between the Shanghai Dragons and Admiral Vladivostok

The KHL never ceases to amaze me.

Between players getting bitten by police dogs during ceremonial faceoffs, cellphones falling out of dudes' pockets, and downright absurd coach haircuts, it continues to deliver as Russia's Bizarro NHL.

Now, we've got a new one thanks to a pair of teams cutting one of the weirdest trades I've ever heard of.

Admiral Vladivostok and the Shanghai Dragons — who, in a very KHL situation, are playing their games in St. Petersburg, not Shanghai, this season — set up a deal. Vladivostok sent defenseman Vladislav Leontyev (also spelled "Leontiev") to Shanghai, reportedly in return for monetary compensation.

That compensation has been reported to be 1,000 rubles.

That's a little over $13.

Now, KHL teams are notoriously cagey, plus, you've got the language barrier. Maybe this was just a typo.

But, if I'm Vladislav Leontyev, I'm using this as bulletin board material the next time I face off against my old team.

I mean, the Ruble isn't exactly strong, but it has to sting getting dealt for what amounts to a Chipotle burrito bowl, or, in Russian terms, a very large bowl of borscht.

I bet you if I looked hard enough, I could scrounge up enough change in my house and car to trade for him.

However, if I'm another player in the league, I'm using this report as chirp material next time I play the Shanghai Dragons.

Nothing would sting more than saying, "Hey, I found a $20 bill on my way into the rink; think Shanghai will give me change if I try to trade for you?"

On the flip side, if Leontyev really proves to be a big piece of the puzzle for Shanghai, that could make this one of the best trades in sports history.

I mean, getting a guy for the price of a meal at McDonald's (sad that's the case, by the way) is a good deal.