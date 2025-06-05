A Russian Hockey Coach's Hair Just Melted Everyone's Brains

Anyone know a good barber when can recommend to him?

Like a lot of hockey fans, I'm fascinated by Russia's Kontinental Hockey League. That's because, when you see it, it looks vaguely like the National Hockey League, but something is… off.

Remember the Seinfeld episode, "The Bizarro Jerry?" I always kind of felt like the KHL was the bizarro NHL in that there is a lot of weirdness that happens over there.

Not the least of which is the hairdo of one of its team's coaches.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Igor Grishin coached HC Dinamo Saint Petersburg and was just hired by another Russian club, HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk, so the league posted a photo of him to announce the news.

This was a lot of people's first exposure to Grishin and his hairdo, which is so insane, even Mark Davis would be like, "Bro, get yourself a new barber."

He might have a class action suit against Wahl trimmers on his hands for that one.

I mean, when the first comparisons that come to my head are the aforementioned Davis, Lloyd Christmas from Dumb and Dumber, and MAD Magazine figurehead Alfred E. Neuman, it's bad times when it comes to the state of your head lettuce.

It's kind of Beatles-y too. Like if the Beatles recruited a humorless East German to play tambourine for them in Hamburg in 1962, that's him.

He looks like he's wearing a JOFA hockey helmet like Gretzky used to wear, but made of hair.

I was not alone when it came to having my frontal lobe completely shattered by Grishin's follicles.

Man, hockey is known for its unusual hairdos, so for one to come along that creates this kind of response — a combination of stun and wonderment I'm calling "stunderment" — is rare.

Hey, maybe if Grishin leads HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk to a Gagarin Cup (yup, the league's trophy is named after the cosmonaut), that 'do of his will start sweeping the nation.