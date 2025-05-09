A KFC In Winnipeg Re-Branded In Honor Of Jets Forward Kyle "F--king" Connor

The Winnipeg Jets may have dropped Game 1 of their second-round series with the Dallas Stars on home ice, but Jets fans are still fired up about their team and the potential for them to make a solid run through the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In fact, one KFC has even re-branded to honor Jets forward Kyle Connor.

Or, Kyle "F--king" Connor.

One local KFC joint has replaced one of their signs with an image of the late Colonel Sanders (which seems sacrilegious) and replaced it with a picture of Kyle Connor.

That's a fitting tribute. That might even be Canada's highest honor, for all I know.

I mean, it helps that he has similar initials, but Connor has been one of the most productive Jets this postseason with 12 points (4G, 8A) in just 8 games.

I'm sure that place is going to have a line of Jets fans around the corner looking to get some buckets of original recipe before Game 2 between the Jets and Stars.

I'm not going to lie; it even has me jonesing for some KFC. It's one of those things that I only eat like once every couple of years, then I say, "Why don't" I do this more often?" then I remember the answer is cholesterol.

Also — and this is just in my experience — do you know what I've never said after visiting a KFC location?

This: "Boy, that restaurant sure was clean."

Maybe it's better in the Great White North.

Naming fast food joints after NHLers is becoming a trend in Canada.

I guess Tim Horton's counts, but the more recent example was some McDonald's-es-es in the Edmonton area getting re-branded as "McDavid's" earlier this year in honor of Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Something tells me we haven't seen the last of this sort of thing, and honestly, I hope it comes here to the States.