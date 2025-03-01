McDonald's Pays Up On Bet, Will Rename Some Locations After Connor McDavid

"Welcome to McDavid's, can I take your order?"

That's what McDonald's customers will soon be hearing after the fast-food chain came through on their promise to change the name of one of their Edmonton, Canada locations in honor of hockey star Connor McDavid helping Canada defeat Team USA in the recent 4 Nations Face-Off.

CANADA DEFEATED TEAM USA IN THE FINALS

You've got to hand it to McDonald's; whereas your buddies may forget or keep putting off a bet you may have made with each other, Mickey D's remembered a tweet they sent out back in June 2024 telling McDavid that if he brought the 4 Nations title to Canada they would rename a restaurant in his honor.

Turns out, that's exactly what the Edmonton Oilers Captain did, as he ended up scoring the game-winning overtime goal against the United States and taking home the 4 Nations Championship.

And now, photos across social media show an Edmonton McDonald's literally changing the name of the restaurant to McDavid's - giant letters and all. The restaurant chain is planning to rename two locations in honor of the Canadian hockey star.

MCDAVID HAS 22 GOALS SO FAR THIS SEASON

As a fellow McDonald's fan (so much so that I was able to do a public campaign and get them to bring bacon, egg and cheese bagels to their Nashville locations!) I applaud Connor for the huge accomplishment that no doubt will satisfy his hunger.

Another thing McDavid's hungry for, though, is a Stanley Cup - something the star hasn't been able to deliver yet, but are on their way to at least making the playoffs as they sit in 2nd place in the Pacific Division.

Now I'm waiting for Shake Shack to rename a location to "Shake Shaq."

