Kevin Durant Cooks Ja Morant's Dad Sitting Courtside With Ruthless Comment Amid Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant had a quiet night on the stat sheet against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, but he did plenty of talking on the court.

During the late stages of the Houston Rockets' 124-109 win in Memphis, Durant reminded everyone, and Ja Morant's father specifically, that he's one of the best trash-talkers the sport has ever seen.

With a break in the action, Durant made his way over to Tee Morant, who was sitting courtside, and put on a masterclass in trolling.

"Your son don't wanna be here, we know it's your last weekend. Enjoy your time," Durant said with a grin.

Tee is seen laughing throughout the clip, which is an odd choice while being put into a figurative body bag.

Durant's jabs at the elder Morant are a direct shot at the trade rumors surrounding the Grizzlies' point guard.

Morant's name has popped up in trade talks in recent years as his off-the-court issues came to the forefront in 2023 and have continued to be a talking point, but he hasn't done himself any favors to cool down speculation in the early stages of this season.

Following the Grizzlies' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Halloween, Morant was asked what went wrong for him on the court during the game, to which he responded by saying, "Go ask the coaching staff." He was suspended the next day for one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Four nights later, after his return from suspension, the Grizzlies fell at home to the Detroit Pistons. During his postgame media availability, Morant was short with the press again. When asked if he was still playing with joy, he simply responded "no," hence Durant's chirp about him not wanting to be in Memphis.

It's starting to feel like a change of scenery for Morant may not only be in his best interest, but for the Grizzlies' franchise as a whole as well.