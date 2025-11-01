Memphis Star Ja Morant Suspended For Conduct Detrimental To Team

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Ja Morant is suspended.

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard, Ja Morant, is in the news for being suspended once again, this time for "conduct detrimental to the team," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

This apparently comes after Morant "challenged the authority" of head coach Tuomas Iliaso following yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

After the loss, Morant was asked at his locker during a media scrum what happened at the end of the game, where Morant disappeared down the stretch of the game.

His responses were eye-opening, to say the least, as he continuously undermined his coaching staff with flippant answers and a sarcastic tone.

After watching that clip, it's easy to see why the Grizzlies are giving Morant the night off.

It won't be without its financial ramifications, either, as the suspension will cost him nearly $273,000, according to a CBS Sports report.

Morant is no stranger to controversy throughout his time in the NBA.

The 26-year-old superstar has been suspended multiple times since being drafted in 2019, most notably for his imaginary gun celebrations.

He was even suspended in the offseason back in 2023 for flashing his firearms on an Instagram Live after repeated warnings to shelve the weapons, both imaginary and otherwise.

With this latest suspension, Grizzlies fans and front office executives alike have to start wondering whether the juice is worth the squeeze when it comes to their mercurial point guard.

Yes, Morant is a rare talent, with multiple All-Star selections under his belt and an explosive style that puts fans in seats night after night.

But in any sport, the best ability is availability, and if Morant has issues with staying out of trouble, it might be time to start asking some tough questions.

The controversies haven't subsided since Morant signed his five-year, $197 million contract just a few short seasons ago.

When you're investing that kind of money in someone, your hope is that he can represent your organization properly.

For the Grizzlies, they have to start hoping their nearly $200 million investment can even play a full season without getting suspended.