Future CFL Star Keon Coleman Gets Put on Blast by Buffalo Bills GM in What Sounded Like a Public Breakup

Keon Coleman’s disastrous season in Buffalo has reached the point where Bills ownership felt the need to publicly explain why he was drafted in the first place.

Once slotted as the Bills’ top receiving option, Coleman felt the expectations of Buffalo on his shoulders. And rather than step up to the moment, Coleman’s knees completely gave out (figuratively speaking), and he was crushed by the weight of his failures this season.

Just weeks ago, we at OutKick predicted that Coleman was on such an awful trajectory of ineptitude that he had a few weeks to revive his career — or get his pads ready for the CFL for a second act of his career.

And just imagine going from Josh Allen as your quarterback to being no better than a Toronto Argonauts receiver.

Well, Coleman is a dead man walking in Buffalo, with general manager Brandon Beane and Bills owner Terry Pegula’s comments on Wednesday serving as the "goodnight and good luck" message Bills fans have been desperately waiting to send him.

You can’t find a better clip of a team dissing its own player while he’s still on the roster than the one aimed at Coleman.

Pegula and Beane tried to entirely absolve themselves of drafting Coleman in the second round in 2024, though past clips tell a different story. They pinned the blame for drafting Coleman on the now-fired Bills head coach Sean McDermott, which is a convenient rewrite of history.

Still, they want nothing to do with this man.

"I’ll address the Keon situation. The coaching staff pushed to draft Keon," Pegula said. "I’m not saying Brandon wouldn’t have drafted him, but [Coleman] wasn’t his next choice.

"That was Brandon being a team player and taking advice from his coaching staff, who felt strongly about the player," he continued. "And you know, he’s taken — for some reason — heat over it, and not saying a word about it. But I’m here to tell you the true story."

As far as social media's take on Coleman goes …

Former NFL MVP and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton went nuclear with his Coleman diss this season, leading to a viral trend of waiting for Coleman to "do his job" rather than trying to be the affable player he once hoped to be with Bills fans.

Coleman would launch jokes in front of the press, and when the cameras were on, hoping to get on everyone’s good graces.

Failing to record more than 600 receiving yards in either of his first two seasons, the jokes started losing their punch, and Bills fans were fuming as they waited to see more production.

Newton did nothing wrong … he challenged Coleman to actually prove him wrong, but the wideout never rose to the occasion.

As a result, Bills brass — despite being disingenuous about their interest in Coleman from the jump — seems at their wit’s end with the lame-duck player, and Coleman ought to start scouting Canada for real estate.

