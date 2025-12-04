Bills WR Keon Coleman Is Struggling And Has Six Weeks To Avoid The CFL

"Run the slant, or we go back to the ghetto" - Michael Irvin, Cowboys legend

We're not going to mince words: Bills wideout Keon Coleman has a month-and-a-half to save his NFL career.

The presumed Bills No. 1 receiving option coming into this season had the week "from hell" on social media, thanks to some absolute venom from Cam Newton.

Here's the clip everyone is talking about in the NFL world … this week.

WATCH:

With Josh Allen as his QB, Coleman has a measly 339 receiving yards through 13 weeks.

Coleman missed one game due to being benched for his tardiness, which to many signaled the beginning of the end.

In the past, NFL analyst and former wideout Steve Smith laid out exactly how the rug was pulled from beneath Bills fans after another disappointing stretch by the wideout.

Smith said, "[Coleman] ain’t the guy. Can’t get separation. Can’t get off the jam. Doesn’t have it. You can’t teach a dog how to bark. You either got it or you don’t."

Now there are videos of Cam Newton calling out Coleman for branding himself as the "fun guy" on the Bills, which has officially worn out its appeal.

Sure, you can say "Who Cares What Newton Thinks," or roll your eyes at some trending topic. But the crux of Newton's "roasting" was that you can't be late and goofing on the sidelines without the production to back it up.

In the NFL and sports in general, there are no personality hires.

Michael Irvin's quote is the hard truth for an NFL wideout: build the mentality to meet the pressure of the moment, or fail.

WATCH:

Sadly, Coleman has not been worth his salt.

Fumbling a golden ticket in the Bills' offense doesn't exactly inspire confidence, especially for a 22-year-old who might be getting cut loose sooner rather than later.

If February arrives and the Bills Mafia stumble over another failed bid to reach the Super Bowl, they should rightly look to the front office, which has yet to crack the code on bringing on a WR1 for Josh Allen since Stefon Diggs left.

Even if it's just a snapshot of the 2025 NFL season, Newton and all of Coleman's critics are taking victory laps on a player once plugged in as a WR1, only for him to play like a WR4.

So, who takes the fall here? Honestly, it doesn't matter. If Coleman is late to one more meeting, he won't be the Bills' problem anymore, he'll be the CFL's.

