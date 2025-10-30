Steve Smith Says What We’re All Thinking: Keon Coleman Is Not A 'Dawg'

You have to wonder, with the sample size we have: is Bills "WR1" Keon Coleman simply not a good receiver?

Coleman’s role as Buffalo’s top receiving option hasn’t taken off the way most expected a season ago.

The slow start has Bills fans calling for a wide receiver trade before the NFL trade deadline (Nov. 4).

And we've seen this before, with guys like Gabe Davis or Sammy Watkins (not as severely), who never made the leap in Buffalo despite early promise.

Playing for a high-powered offense desperate for someone to step up as Bills WR1, Keon Coleman has failed to stand out, which is now turning into full-blown criticism.

Now-retired and formerly elite Steve Smith, of Panthers and Ravens fame, called out Coleman’s lack of star potential, saying he's not that "dawg."

It's worth further emphasizing, in a Josh Allen offense.

"He doesn’t have the ability to be a true No. 1, and he’s not," Smith said on his podcast.

"[Coleman] ain’t the guy. Can’t get separation. Can’t get off the jam. Doesn’t have it. You can’t teach a dog how to bark. You either got it or you don’t."

Smith added that Coleman’s problems are a combination of failing to separate from cornerbacks, running a limited route tree, and showing poor awareness on contested catches.

Exactly what you’d want in a top receiver, right?

"He just doesn’t get open fast enough," Smith added.

"Josh Allen looks his way. There’s a few times when it’s press coverage when Josh looks over there. But Josh gets off of him very fast. And some people say, ‘Well, he was open on this play, but Josh got off of him.’ Yes. That means he’s taking too long."

Buffalo's offense has been thriving on Allen's MVP-level performances, along with a strong start by the run game and continued reliability from their tight ends.

Coleman eventually caught wind of Smith's comments. He technically responded.

"Nah, no comment on that. Next question."

Coming off a Week 7 bye, Coleman has just 27 catches for 267 yards. He caught for 112 yards in Week 1.

On a fantasy level, Coleman is averaging 9.1 points per game (PPR) this season, hardly cracking the WR3 ranks.

Khalil Shakir is the other candidate for Bills WR1, though he proves too inconsistent. Shakir is doing more with less hype, nabbing 31 catches for 356 yards.

The Bills have managed to climb to a 5-2 start, coming off a bye week to face the Chiefs on Sunday.

Heading into Week 8, the skill imbalance between the Chiefs and Bills' respective receiver rooms spells a growing headache for Buffalo’s potential this season.

At some point, Josh Allen needs a receiver who can actually bark.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela